Official: Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins Siwelele

Football news Today, 11:56
Sine Mpisane
What happened?

This took some time. The 28-year-old Lepasa left Orlando Pirates in early August, and nearly two months later, the Soweto-born striker has signed for his next Betway Premiership club, Siwelele FC.

What's the latest?

“NEW PLAYER ALERT,” the club announced on social media. “Yes it’s official!!! Zakhele Lepasa is part of the family in Green and White. Welcome home. Taba Taba Ke Mmala,” the note added.

The former TS Galaxy frontman brings much pedigree with three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies under his belt.

His scoring prowess at Orlando Pirates saw him score 15 goals in 64 matches.


