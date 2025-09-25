Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule

Motivation from a club legend

Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule keeps earning recognition. The club's former midfielder, Mpho Makola, believes Mbule is destined for good things.

According to Makola, Mbule's move to the Buccaneers was a step in the right direction, and improved fitness will produce special qualities for the Pirates.

"Mbule is definitely at the right team now, and I can say that with 100% confidence. He looks very happy and seems to be enjoying his football; he’s working on finding his rhythm again,” Makola told KickOff.

“A fit Sipho Mbule can deliver double what he's contributing now. At the moment, he is not fully fit, but when he is, he can score goals from halfway or even outside the box,” Makola added.

In the meantime, Mbule has been selected in South Africa's squad to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in October.



