Orlando Pirates coach: I've very happy with my dressing room

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praises his squad

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed immense satisfaction with his squad after another substitute, Oswin Appollis, decided the game in the 1-0 win over Siwelele FC.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana winger replaced Patrick Maswanganyi in the 46th minute, before grabbing the winner with a fine finish in the 80th minute.

“Like I told you, I’m a very happy coach," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game. "I told you that I have a fantastic dressing room, all the guys who come in the pitch they have the ambition to change the game.

“They are fantastic, I call them impact players, it’s why I call them impact players because they are here to change the game and since few games they did and I hope they will continue like that,” the French-Moroccan coach added.