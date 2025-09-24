Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ruud Krol has explained how and why he parted ways with Orlando Pirates
Ruud Krol became Orlando Pirates' greatest ever coach in 2010/11 with three trophies in one term. Why did he suddenly leave soon after?

According to the Dutchman, the club's management did not take it well when he lost the Telkom Knockout final to Kaizer Chiefs.

The club went around his back to secure the Brazilian coach Julio Leal. “I found out they had signed a pre-contract with Julio Leal while I was still coaching,” Krol said on Robert Marawa's Sports Worldwide show.

“That's when I knew it was over. My life is not Orlando Pirates,” the legend concluded.

