Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates

Collins Nwoburuoke has left Orlando Pirates to return to Durban City

Nigerian defender Collins Nwoburuoke is expected to join Durban City after the 23-year-old central defender was spotted training with Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates this month.

According to the latest update, Nwoburuoke, formely with Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Premier League, was only on trial at the Buccaneers. After failing to impress coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Nwoburuoke has gone to Durban City.

“After a few days training under the watchful eye of Abdeslam Ouaddou, Pirates decided against signing the player" iDiski Times' Sinethemba Makonco reported.

Meanwhile, City are in action away in the Western Cape this evening. They take on Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium. Kick off is at 19:30.



