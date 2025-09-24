RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates

Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates

Collins Nwoburuoke has left Orlando Pirates to return to Durban City
Football news Today, 07:33
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates media/Facebook

Nigerian defender Collins Nwoburuoke is expected to join Durban City after the 23-year-old central defender was spotted training with Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates this month.

According to the latest update, Nwoburuoke, formely with Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Premier League, was only on trial at the Buccaneers. After failing to impress coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Nwoburuoke has gone to Durban City.

Also read: Sundowns legend Zungu sends a message to Mofokeng and Mbokazi

“After a few days training under the watchful eye of Abdeslam Ouaddou, Pirates decided against signing the player" iDiski Times' Sinethemba Makonco reported.

Meanwhile, City are in action away in the Western Cape this evening. They take on Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium. Kick off is at 19:30.


Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Durban City Durban City Schedule Durban City News Durban City Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 07:55 Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates stars told to go Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Orlando Pirates stars told to go
Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo has questions on Vilakazi Football news Yesterday, 11:58 Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo questions the club about Vilakazi
Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star Football news Yesterday, 08:11 Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star
Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news
Released Pirates winger joins his former club Football news Yesterday, 01:21 Released Pirates winger joins his former club
Related Tournament News
Sundowns lose out on talented SA youngster Football news Today, 02:54 Sundowns lose out on talented SA youngster
Sundowns star credits his teammates Football news Today, 01:13 Sundowns star credits his teammates
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 16:51 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players Football news Yesterday, 12:16 PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players
McCarthy: Chiefs will try challenge Sundowns and Pirates Football news Yesterday, 01:04 McCarthy: Chiefs will try to challenge Sundowns and Pirates
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores