Salah receives a special gift from Burkina Faso representative after World Cup 2026 qualifier

A beautiful gesture

Rivals on the pitch but friends beyond it — that’s exactly what the Burkina Faso delegation showed after their match against Egypt, presenting the opposition’s leader and captain, Mohamed Salah, with a special gift.

After the match, the Egyptian star was given a painting: a portrait of himself in his Liverpool kit. The moment was captured and shared on the official Instagram account of the Egyptian national team.

Salah was clearly moved by the gesture and expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful present.

It’s worth noting that the clash between Burkina Faso and Egypt ended in a goalless 0-0 draw. With this result, the Pharaohs maintain their five-point lead over Burkina Faso with just two rounds left in the qualification stage.

Egypt can secure their ticket to the World Cup during the next international break in October. They’ll need just two points from their remaining matches against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau to book their place at the tournament.