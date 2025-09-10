It's very serious! Marmoush returns to national team camp on crutches

A serious injury for the Egyptian.

The forward returned to the national team camp on crutches.

Details: In a 2026 World Cup qualifier, Burkina Faso hosted Egypt. The match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw, but just ten minutes in, Egypt's and Manchester City's main striker Omar Marmoush suffered a severe injury.

Photos of the footballer have surfaced online.

🚨 Omar Marmoush walking on crutches following his knee injury.



— @ismaeelmahmoudd pic.twitter.com/hLH5zB9wl6 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 10, 2025

Marmoush will definitely miss the "Manchester Derby" due to the knee injury he picked up in the match against Egypt. He will now return to Manchester for further examination and to begin his rehabilitation.

Reminder: another Manchester City player, Erling Haaland, hit his face on a bus door. He was taken to hospital, where doctors gave him several stitches near his lip.



