RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Brazil Cup Predictions Fluminense vs Bahia: Can Fluminense pull off a comeback and reach the Brazil Cup semifinals?

Fluminense vs Bahia: Can Fluminense pull off a comeback and reach the Brazil Cup semifinals?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fluminense vs Bahia prediction Getty Images
Fluminense
Fluminense Fluminense Schedule Fluminense News Fluminense Transfers
Brazil Cup Brazil Cup Table Brazil Cup Fixtures Brazil Cup Predictions
10 sep 2025, 18:00
- : -
Brazil,
Bahia
Bahia Bahia Schedule Bahia News Bahia Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On the night of Thursday, September 11, the second leg of the Brazil Cup quarterfinals will take place as Fluminense hosts Bahia. Kick-off is set for 00:00 CET, and here’s my preview and prediction for this clash.

Fluminense vs Bahia: Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Bahia defeated Fluminense 1-0.
  • Fluminense are winless in their last three matches: two losses and a draw.
  • Bahia have lost only once in their last ten outings.
  • At home, Fluminense are unbeaten in four straight games: three wins and a draw.
  • This season, Fluminense have scored in both halves in 31% of their matches, while Bahia have done so in 24%.
  • Bahia keep a clean sheet in 35% of their games, Fluminense in 31%.
  • In 14% of games this season, both teams have conceded in both halves.
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Bahia have won four times, Fluminense just once.

Fluminense vs Bahia: Match preview

The first encounter between these teams was evenly matched, and a draw would have been a fair result. Fluminense found the net in the 28th minute, but the goal was ruled out, and Bahia scored the winner in the 86th minute to snatch a narrow 1-0 victory.

In their most recent league outing, Fluminense drew with Santos. The team currently sits ninth in the standings, collecting 28 points from 20 rounds. Notably, they have games in hand due to their participation in the Club World Cup and Copa Sudamericana. In continental play, Fluminense ousted América de Cali with a 4-1 aggregate and will face Lanús in the quarterfinals.

Since the first leg against Fluminense, Bahia have played several more matches. In the Brazilian league, they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Mirassol but bounced back with a resounding 9-1 thrashing of Confiança in the Northeast Cup final. Bahia currently occupy fourth place in Serie A, with 36 points from 20 matches—11 points off the leader. Their cushion over the fifth and sixth-placed teams is just a single point, so the battle for fourth promises to be fierce.

Probable lineups

  • Fluminense: Fábio; Guga, Silva, Freitas, René; Hércules, Martinelli; Canobbio, Nonato, Serna; Cano.
  • Bahia: Ronaldo; Arias, Duarte, Mingo, Juba; Acevedo, Lucas; Kayky, Ribeiro, Pulga; Thiago.

Prediction

This match promises to be a tough test for both sides. Fluminense will have to give everything to overturn the deficit and book a spot in the next round. Bahia, meanwhile, will fight tooth and nail to protect their narrow advantage. Expect plenty of intrigue, and my prediction is that both teams will find the net.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Venezuela vs Colombia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Venezuela vs Colombia: Can Venezuela hold on to seventh place in the standings? Venezuela Odds: 1.81 Colombia Recommended Mostbet
Chile vs Uruguay prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Chile vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025 Chile Odds: 1.6 Uruguay Bet now Mostbet
Bolivia vs Brazil prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Bolivia vs Brazil prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 September 2025 Bolivia Odds: 1.68 Brazil Bet now Melbet
USA vs Japan prediction Friendly International Today, 19:30 USA vs Japan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025 USA Odds: 1.65 Japan Recommended Mostbet
Peru vs Paraguay prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Peru vs Paraguay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 10, 2025 Peru Odds: 1.69 Paraguay Bet now Melbet
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction and bet for the September 10, 2025 game Indiana Fever Odds: 1.61 Minnesota Lynx Bet now 1xBet
Bolivia vs Brazil prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Bolivia vs Brazil prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 10, 2025 Bolivia Odds: 1.66 Brazil Recommended Mostbet
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 10, 2025 Jamaica Odds: 1.45 Trinidad and Tobago Bet now Melbet
Mexico vs South Korea prediction Friendly International Today, 21:00 Mexico vs South Korea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now 1xBet
Honduras vs Nicaragua prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Honduras vs Nicaragua: Will anyone claim victory in the qualifiers? Honduras Odds: 1.6 Nicaragua Recommended Melbet
Costa Rica vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Costa Rica vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 10, 2025 Costa Rica Odds: 1.72 Haiti Bet now Melbet
Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky prediction and bet for the September 10, 2025 game Las Vegas Aces Odds: 1.62 Chicago Sky Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores