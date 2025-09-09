Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the night of Thursday, September 11, the second leg of the Brazil Cup quarterfinals will take place as Fluminense hosts Bahia. Kick-off is set for 00:00 CET, and here’s my preview and prediction for this clash.

Fluminense vs Bahia: Match facts and head-to-head

In the first leg, Bahia defeated Fluminense 1-0.

Fluminense are winless in their last three matches: two losses and a draw.

Bahia have lost only once in their last ten outings.

At home, Fluminense are unbeaten in four straight games: three wins and a draw.

This season, Fluminense have scored in both halves in 31% of their matches, while Bahia have done so in 24%.

Bahia keep a clean sheet in 35% of their games, Fluminense in 31%.

In 14% of games this season, both teams have conceded in both halves.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Bahia have won four times, Fluminense just once.

Fluminense vs Bahia: Match preview

The first encounter between these teams was evenly matched, and a draw would have been a fair result. Fluminense found the net in the 28th minute, but the goal was ruled out, and Bahia scored the winner in the 86th minute to snatch a narrow 1-0 victory.

In their most recent league outing, Fluminense drew with Santos. The team currently sits ninth in the standings, collecting 28 points from 20 rounds. Notably, they have games in hand due to their participation in the Club World Cup and Copa Sudamericana. In continental play, Fluminense ousted América de Cali with a 4-1 aggregate and will face Lanús in the quarterfinals.

Since the first leg against Fluminense, Bahia have played several more matches. In the Brazilian league, they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Mirassol but bounced back with a resounding 9-1 thrashing of Confiança in the Northeast Cup final. Bahia currently occupy fourth place in Serie A, with 36 points from 20 matches—11 points off the leader. Their cushion over the fifth and sixth-placed teams is just a single point, so the battle for fourth promises to be fierce.

Probable lineups

Fluminense: Fábio; Guga, Silva, Freitas, René; Hércules, Martinelli; Canobbio, Nonato, Serna; Cano.

Bahia: Ronaldo; Arias, Duarte, Mingo, Juba; Acevedo, Lucas; Kayky, Ribeiro, Pulga; Thiago.

Prediction

This match promises to be a tough test for both sides. Fluminense will have to give everything to overturn the deficit and book a spot in the next round. Bahia, meanwhile, will fight tooth and nail to protect their narrow advantage. Expect plenty of intrigue, and my prediction is that both teams will find the net.