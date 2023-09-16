RU RU NG NG
Main News Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history

Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history

Football news Today, 10:06
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah/

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has set a new record. In the match against Wolverhampton, Salah made two assists and became the most assisted African in the history of the English Premier League.

Salah now has 63 assists. Algerian Riyad Mahrez has two less. The top 3 also includes Didier Drogba, who has 55 assists.

Let us remind you that today, Liverpool met with Wolverhampton in the opening match of the 6th round of the Premier League. “Wolves” opened the scoring at the beginning of the meeting, but in the second half the Merseysiders scored three times and won the match 3:1.

Mohamed Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017. This fall, there were rumors that Saudi Arabian clubs were ready to pay more than 100 million euros for the player, but the player remained in the Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Yesterday, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:34 Epic victory for Dortmund, Leipzig destroys Augsburg. All results of the day in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:03 Juventus beat Lazio thanks to a brace from Vlahovic Football news Today, 10:06 Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history Football news Today, 09:31 Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton Football news Today, 09:00 Fabio Grosso takes charge of Lyon Football news Today, 08:10 Everton changes ownership Football news Today, 07:05 Shevchenko scored a penalty against Buffon Football news Today, 07:00 Guardiola explained why Phillips stayed at Man City Football news Today, 06:45 Neymar makes his debut in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:50 Mudryk may continue his career in Germany
Sport Predictions
Football Today Inter vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Cardiff City vs Swansea prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Betis prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Sydney vs Western United prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023