Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has set a new record. In the match against Wolverhampton, Salah made two assists and became the most assisted African in the history of the English Premier League.

Salah now has 63 assists. Algerian Riyad Mahrez has two less. The top 3 also includes Didier Drogba, who has 55 assists.

Let us remind you that today, Liverpool met with Wolverhampton in the opening match of the 6th round of the Premier League. “Wolves” opened the scoring at the beginning of the meeting, but in the second half the Merseysiders scored three times and won the match 3:1.

Mohamed Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017. This fall, there were rumors that Saudi Arabian clubs were ready to pay more than 100 million euros for the player, but the player remained in the Premier League.