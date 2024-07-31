Ruud has reached the quarterfinals of Olympic tournament. He will face off the sensational Canadian

The world No. 9, Casper Ruud, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles tennis tournament at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In the round of 16, the Norwegian player defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4. During the match, Ruud committed four double faults and converted two of four break points.

In the next round, Ruud will face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who unexpectedly knocked out Daniil Medvedev from the tournament.

Olympics. Third round.

Casper Ruud - Francisco Cerundolo - 6-3, 6-4

