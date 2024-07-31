Daniil Medvedev loses to the Canadian and exits the Olympic tennis tournament

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, the third round of the men’s tennis tournament is underway. On Wednesday, July 31, Daniil Medvedev faced Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The first set was won by the Canadian player, who defeated Medvedev 6:3 in 38 minutes. In the second set, the world number five managed to challenge his opponent more effectively, as retreat was no longer an option. The players held their serves throughout, leading to a tiebreak in which Auger-Aliassime proved superior once again, winning 7:5.

Thus, the Canadian player triumphed over the fifth-ranked Medvedev with a score of 2:0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Auger Aliassime d. Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6



Massive win for Felix.



Coming into this, he was 0-7 against Daniil.



The last Canadian man or woman left in the singles draw.



✅2nd top 10 win of 2024



Represent.



🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/mwk1BO9m4P — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 31, 2024

Olympics. Third round

Auger-Aliassime - Medvedev - 2:0 (6:3, 7:6)