RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Olympic Games News 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Tally Photo: NBC / Author unknown

On July 26, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics took place in Paris. While the competitions began earlier, the first sets of medals were awarded on July 27.

A total of 239 medal sets will be contested at the Paris Olympics. Athletes from 206 nations will compete across 32 sports. Among them are 54 countries from Africa, 48 from Europe, 44 from Asia, 41 from the Americas, 17 from Oceania, individual neutral athletes, and the Olympic Refugee Team.

The United States is favored to win, having claimed the title at the last three Games. Over the past seven Olympics, the USA has emerged victorious six times.

The competitions will continue until August 11, culminating in the final medal events and the closing ceremony.

The Dailysports team has prepared information on the overall medal tally for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RankCounrtyGold
🥇		Silver
🥈		Bronze
🥉		Total
1Japan72413
2China66214
3Australia64111
4France59418
5Korea Rep.53311
6USA4111126
7Great Britain45312
8Italy34411
9Canada2226
10Hong Kong2013
11Germany2002
12South Africa1023
12Kazakhstan1023
14Belgium1012
14Irleand1012
16Azerbajan1001
16New Zeland1001
16Romania1001
16Serbia1001
16Slovenia1001
16Uzbekistan1001
22Brazil0134
23Sweden0123
24Turkey0112
24Poland0112
24Kosovo0112
24Mexico0112
28Mongolia0101
28Fiji0101
28Tunisia0101
28DPRK0101
28Georgia0101
33India0022
33Moldova0022
35Croatia0011
35Egypt0011
35Hungary0011
35Guatemala0011
35Tajikistan0011
35Spain0011
35Switzerland0011
35Ukraine0011
35Slovakia0011
#Total565763176
Popular news
Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
How much money will athletes get paid for medals at the Olympics? Olympic Games News Today, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
RANKED. 33 Greatest Olympians of the XXI century on the eve of the 33rd Olympic Games Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
Was it possible? Former Diamond League participant to play for Zambia at Olympics Olympic Games News 25 july 2024, 11:26 Was it possible? Zambian athlete will play for the national football team at the 2024 Olympics
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Auda - : - Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
-
Cliftonville
-
11:00
Japan - : - Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
-
Nigeria
-
11:00
Brazil - : - Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
-
Spain
-
11:00
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today Who's gonna score first? Japan vs Nigeria Prediction Football Today Spain looks to be the favourite! Brazil vs Spain Prediction Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024