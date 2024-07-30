2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table

On July 26, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics took place in Paris. While the competitions began earlier, the first sets of medals were awarded on July 27.

A total of 239 medal sets will be contested at the Paris Olympics. Athletes from 206 nations will compete across 32 sports. Among them are 54 countries from Africa, 48 from Europe, 44 from Asia, 41 from the Americas, 17 from Oceania, individual neutral athletes, and the Olympic Refugee Team.

The United States is favored to win, having claimed the title at the last three Games. Over the past seven Olympics, the USA has emerged victorious six times.

The competitions will continue until August 11, culminating in the final medal events and the closing ceremony.

The Dailysports team has prepared information on the overall medal tally for the 2024 Paris Olympics.