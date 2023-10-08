RU RU NG NG
Main News Rooney sacked by DC United

Rooney sacked by DC United

Football news Today, 04:03
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Rooney sacked by DC United Photo from planetfootball.com/Author unknown

Legendary forward of Manchester United and the English national team, Wayne Rooney, is stepping down from his position as the head coach of D.C. United. The press service of the American club announced the mutual agreement to end the collaboration with the 37-year-old Englishman.

The club's press service conveyed the words of the executive director and co-owner of the club, Jason Levien, expressing gratitude to Rooney but also revealing their search for a new coach.

"We had a discussion with Wayne, and we have come to the conclusion that it's best for us to go our separate ways. This decision allows our next coach to bring a new philosophy and structure to our club. We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for everything he has done for D.C. United, both as a player and captain, and later as a coach."

Wayne Rooney was appointed as the head coach of D.C. United in July 2022. Currently, the Washington-based club is in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference, striving for a spot in the playoffs.

Related teams and leagues
DC United MLS USA
Popular news
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news 06 oct 2023, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:01 Crystal Palace manager listed as Premier League record holder Football news Today, 04:32 Zinchenko supported Israel, but received insults and threats in response Football news Today, 04:22 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:03 Rooney sacked by DC United Football news Today, 03:28 Haaland admires Bellingham's performance Football news Today, 02:58 Israel is at war. All sporting events are canceled Football news Today, 02:33 VIDEO. Giroud was Milan's goalkeeper in the match against Genoa and even made a save Football news Today, 01:49 VIDEO. Messi is back, the stands are jubilant, but his club loses again Football news Yesterday, 17:13 After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off
Sport Predictions
Football Today Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Brighton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football Today Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023