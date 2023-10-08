Rooney sacked by DC United

Legendary forward of Manchester United and the English national team, Wayne Rooney, is stepping down from his position as the head coach of D.C. United. The press service of the American club announced the mutual agreement to end the collaboration with the 37-year-old Englishman.

The club's press service conveyed the words of the executive director and co-owner of the club, Jason Levien, expressing gratitude to Rooney but also revealing their search for a new coach.

"We had a discussion with Wayne, and we have come to the conclusion that it's best for us to go our separate ways. This decision allows our next coach to bring a new philosophy and structure to our club. We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for everything he has done for D.C. United, both as a player and captain, and later as a coach."

Wayne Rooney was appointed as the head coach of D.C. United in July 2022. Currently, the Washington-based club is in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference, striving for a spot in the playoffs.