Ronaldo's neighbors complained about the star player

Neighbors of Al-Nasr striker and Portugal national team Cristiano Ronaldo expressed dissatisfaction with the construction of a new mansion for the football player, reports Look.

According to the source, the construction has been going on for three years and will not be completed for at least another year. Neighbors compared the house to a hospital due to its size. Residents complain about the closed street for several months, as well as a large amount of dust due to construction. The cost of building the mansion is estimated at 36 million euros.

Ronaldo, 38, made 19 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nasr last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.