Ronaldo's club completed a high-profile transfer

Lance attacking midfielder Seko Fofana will continue his career in the Middle East.

According to a source, the 28-year-old footballer will play for Al Nasr of Saudi Arabia.

The deal has already been fully agreed between the parties, and the transfer amount will be about 30 million euros.

Last season, the winger played 38 matches in all tournaments, scoring nine goals and making six assists.

It should be recalled that forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nasr.