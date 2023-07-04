EN RU
Ronaldo's club bought a star Croatian

Photo: Al Nasr Twitter

Inter and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has officially changed clubs.

The experienced footballer transferred to Al-Nasr from Saudi Arabia the day before.

As they write on the official website of the Arab club, the agreement with the Croatian player is designed until the summer of 2026.

It is reported that Al-Nasr will pay the Milan club 23 million euros for the transfer of Brozovic. The Croatian himself can add 100 million euros to his budget, including salary and signing bonus, during three years in Saudi Arabia.

Brozovic has played for the Italian club since 2016. Last season he played 40 matches for Inter, in which he scored three goals and made six assists.

Recall that Al-Nasr plays world soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Last season, the team finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League.

As for Inter, the Milanese were third in the Italian championship. They also reached the final of the Champions League, where they lost to Manchester City 0-1.

