Ronaldo spoke out about Benzema's transfer to Al Ittihad

Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out about the transfer of his former Real Madrid partner Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad.

"Karim is challenging our championship. I knew that my move to Saudi Arabia would open the doors to this soccer. The best players will come here and soon it will be one of the best leagues in the world," Ronaldo told Goal.

Recall that Al-Ittihad won the Saudi championship last season.

The French forward played 23 matches in the Spanish championship last season, in which he scored 18 goals and gave 3 assists.