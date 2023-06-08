Ronaldo says when he ends his career

Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about when he will end his career as a footballer.

According to the Portuguese, he has two to three years left in his career as a player.

After that, Ronaldo does not rule out the possibility of buying a soccer team.

Recall that the Portuguese's contract with the Saudi club is until 2025.

In the season that ended, Ronaldo scored 14 goals and made two assists in the championship of Saudi Arabia.