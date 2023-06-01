Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr's disappointing season

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr shared his opinion on the unsuccessful season. The club failed to win any trophies.

"Undoubtedly, we didn't dream of this. But sometimes, patience is necessary, and we must persistently pursue our goals. Over the last five months, the team has become much stronger. The championship and other clubs have also become stronger. Sometimes, it takes time to achieve our goals, but the most important thing is to believe. I hoped for a trophy, but we didn't succeed. Nevertheless, I maintain a positive attitude," the Saudi league's press service quotes Ronaldo as saying.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo played 19 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Modric is close to moving to Saudi Arabia.