Experienced Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is close to a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Diario Sport, the Croatian footballer has received a tempting offer of €120 million over three seasons.

According to the source, Modric has already informed the management of the Spanish club of his intention to leave the club.

The Croatian has played for the "Royal" club since 2012 and this season he has four goals and three assists in 32 games in La Liga.