Ronaldo extended the goalless streak and committed an ugly act

Ronaldo extended the goalless streak and committed an ugly act

Football news Today, 09:19
Ronaldo extended the goalless streak and committed an ugly act Photo: instagram Cristiano Ronaldo / Author unknown

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for "Al-Nassr", failed to score a goal for the fifth consecutive match. In the Arab Champions Cup match against "Al-Shabab" (0-0), he came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute. During the match, in the 74th minute, Ronaldo scored a goal, but it was disallowed due to offside. After the game, the footballer showed his displeasure and splashed water towards the cameraman who was filming him. Previously, Ronaldo had not scored in matches against "Celta" (0-5), "Benfica" (1-4), PSG (0-0), and "Inter" (1-1).

The 38-year-old Ronaldo has been playing for "Al-Nassr" since November 2022. He joined the Saudi Arabian club as a free agent. He has played a total of 20 matches for the Saudi club, scored 14 goals, and provided two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Before that, he played for "Sporting", "Manchester United", "Real Madrid", and "Juventus".

Cristiano Ronaldo has been representing the Portugal national team since 2003. He has played a total of 200 matches for the Portuguese national team, scored 123 goals, provided 43 assists, and received 29 yellow cards.

