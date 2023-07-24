RU RU
Football news
Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr

According to Sky Sports, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, wants the Saudi Arabian club to sign Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly.

The report states that Ronaldo has personally spoken to Bailly and encouraged him to make the move to the Saudi Arabian club. Manchester United may be willing to sell the player as he is not in the plans of the club's head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Eric Bailly, 29 years old, has been with Manchester United since 2016, joining from Villarreal for a transfer fee of 38 million euros. He has played a total of 113 matches in all competitions for the English club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. During his time at Manchester United, Bailly won the EFL Cup in the 2016/2017 season, lifted the FA Community Shield in 2016, and was also part of the squad that won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

Bailly has represented the Ivory Coast national team since 2015. He has played 47 matches for his country, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and receiving 10 yellow cards. In 2015, he was part of the Ivory Coast team that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

