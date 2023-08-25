Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship

In the 3rd round of the Saudi Arabian Championship, "Al-Nassr" achieved a convincing victory over "Al-Fateh" on the road. The match took place at the "Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium" in Al-Hasa and ended with a 5-0 victory for the visitors.

Midway through the first half, Sadio Mané opened the scoring with an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 38th minute, Ronaldo extended the lead for the visitors with an assist from Sultan Al-Ghanam. Early in the second half, Ronaldo added another goal from a pass by Abdulrahman Garib. In the 81st minute, Mané scored his second goal of the match with an assist from Garib. In the closing minutes of the match, Ronaldo sealed the final score with an assist from Nawaf Al-Bushala.

With three points, "Al-Nassr" moved up to 10th place in the Saudi Arabian Championship standings, while "Al-Fateh" remained in 8th place with 4 points.

"Al-Fateh" 0 - 5 "Al-Nassr" (0-2, 0-3)

Goals: 0-1 – 27 Mané, 0-2 – 38 Ronaldo, 0-3 – 55 Ronaldo, 0-4 – 81 Mané, 0-5 – 90 Ronaldo.

"Al-Fateh": Rinne, Al-Zubaidi (Baattia, 46), Denayer (Al-Harbi, 46), Al-Awjami, Al-Yusif, Petros (Alhassan, 60), Celarayan, Telio, Bendebka (Al-Fuhaid, 60), Batna (Al Masoud, 85), Al-Breikan.

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Ghanam (Bushal, 86), Laporte, Al-Fatil, Konan, Brozovic (Al-Naji, 75), Otavio (Al-Sulayhim, 90), Al-Haybari, Mané (Yahya, 86), Garib (Al-Gannam, 86), Ronaldo.