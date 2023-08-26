Romelu Lukaku close to joining Jose Mourinho's club

Forward for London's "Chelsea" and the Belgian national team, Romelu Lukaku, is close to a transfer to AS Roma in Rome, according to journalist Sasha Tavolieri in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the Italian club has offered four million euros for the loan of the player until the summer of 2024. However, "Chelsea" is not satisfied with this offer, as they are looking for seven million euros. Nevertheless, both clubs are confident that they will be able to reach a compromise. They have already reached an agreement on who will pay the forward's salary, which is around 20 million euros per year.

Lukaku first joined "Chelsea" in the summer of 2011 from "Anderlecht". The transfer fee was 15 million euros. In 2014, the forward moved to "Everton" for 35 million euros. In the summer of 2021, he returned to "Chelsea" for 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played on loan for "Inter". He played 37 matches for the Milanese club, scored 14 goals, and provided seven assists.