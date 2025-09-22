Rome court acquits Juventus bosses in financial fraud case

The court has delivered its verdict.

Juventus Turin executives Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved were at the center of the 'Bianconeri' financial fraud case, but a verdict has now been reached in Rome.

Details: According to Reuters, the judge handed down a sentence of one year and eight months for Agnelli, and one year and two months for Nedved. However, these sentences are suspended and will not be enforced. Under Italian law, this type of arrangement does not constitute an admission of guilt. Additionally, the judge imposed a fine of €156,000 on Juventus.

Background: The case revolved around allegations of falsifying the club's financial statements, particularly regarding transfers and wage agreements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The charges were originally brought by the Turin prosecutor’s office, where Juventus is based, but in 2023, the proceedings were transferred to Rome.

Previously, the club had already agreed to pay a fine as part of a separate settlement with Italian football authorities, which also resulted in a points deduction in the 2022/23 Serie A season and a one-year ban from European competitions.