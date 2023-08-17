RU RU
Main News Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers

Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers

Football news Today, 01:00
Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers Photo: Armando Broja's Instagram/Author unknown

AS Roma is showing interest in the forward of London's "Chelsea" and the Albanian national team, Armando Broja, as reported by Sky Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of loaning the player until the summer of 2024. However, the "Giallorossi" are currently unwilling to release the forward, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

The 21-year-old Broja is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has been playing for Chelsea's first team since 2019. He has played a total of 19 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The forward has also been on loan at "Vitesse" and "Southampton." His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Broja has been representing the Albanian national team since 2020. He has played a total of 17 matches for the Albanian national team, scored four goals, provided two assists, and received one yellow card.

It's worth noting that AS Roma finished in sixth place in Serie A last season. Therefore, the Roman club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Roma Chelsea Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:43 Ajax announce signing of experienced Arsenal academy graduate Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool eyeing star Moroccan midfielder Football news Today, 01:00 Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers Football news Today, 00:00 Liverpool close to signing experienced Japan midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:16 Liverpool ready to pay around €70m for Mali midfielder Football news Yesterday, 18:08 Ziyech's move to Galatasaray could fall apart at the last moment Football news Yesterday, 18:02 Atalanta announce signing of Belgian midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:28 Inter announced the transfer of an experienced striker Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:38 Lazio announce signing of talented Juventus midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023