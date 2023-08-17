Roma want to strengthen Chelsea strikers

AS Roma is showing interest in the forward of London's "Chelsea" and the Albanian national team, Armando Broja, as reported by Sky Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of loaning the player until the summer of 2024. However, the "Giallorossi" are currently unwilling to release the forward, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

The 21-year-old Broja is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He has been playing for Chelsea's first team since 2019. He has played a total of 19 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The forward has also been on loan at "Vitesse" and "Southampton." His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Broja has been representing the Albanian national team since 2020. He has played a total of 17 matches for the Albanian national team, scored four goals, provided two assists, and received one yellow card.

It's worth noting that AS Roma finished in sixth place in Serie A last season. Therefore, the Roman club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.