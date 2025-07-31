River Set to Cash In as São Paulo Nears Enzo Díaz Purchase

As reported by Argentine media, Enzo Díaz is on the verge of becoming a permanent São Paulo player. The left-back, who joined the Brazilian club on loan earlier this year as part of the deal involving Giuliano Galoppo, is close to triggering a mandatory purchase clause tied to his playing time.

The agreement states that São Paulo must buy 100% of Díaz’s rights for $2 million if he appears in at least 60% of the team’s matches. With 34 appearances in 39 games and a regular spot in Hernán Crespo’s starting lineup, the condition is expected to be met within days.

River Plate is now anticipating a welcome financial boost, especially for a player who has been out of the squad for months. Since arriving in Brazil, Díaz has scored once and provided three assists, firmly establishing himself as a key player.

The same transaction brought Giuliano Galoppo to River on a one-year loan with no fee, and an option to buy 50% of his rights for $3.2 million. His future will be decided in late 2025.