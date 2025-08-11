RIP. The greatest goalscorer in Japan national team history, Kunishige Kamamoto, has died

A tremendous loss for Japanese football.

Details: Today, the Japan Football Association announced the passing of the legendary national team striker Kunishige Kamamoto at the age of 81.

It was reported that Kamamoto died due to complications from pneumonia, which he had been battling recently.

Kunishige Kamamoto is the all-time leading scorer for the Japan national team, netting 75 goals in 76 matches from 1964 to 1977. He dedicated his entire club career to Yanmar Diesel, now known as Cerezo Osaka. For this club, Kamamoto scored 202 goals and became a true icon of Japanese football.

Kamamoto was also the top scorer at the 1968 Olympic Games, finding the net seven times. That year, Japan secured the bronze medals.

