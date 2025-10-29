ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news RIP. Leipzig fan dies before start of German Cup match

RIP. Leipzig fan dies before start of German Cup match

Under such circumstances, it was difficult to play the match.
Football news Today, 05:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fans of Leipzig show thier support prior to the Bundesliga match Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

A major tragedy has struck the Leipzig football family.

Details: An announcement was posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of German club Leipzig reporting the death of a supporter before the start of the German Cup Round of 32.

At this stage, Leipzig were set to face Energie Cottbus from the German third division, but the match was overshadowed even before kick-off. According to Leipzig's press service, the incident occurred as fans were just entering the stadium—one supporter lost consciousness. Despite the medics' rapid response, they were unable to save the man, who passed away at the hospital.

It is reported that this tragic incident happened without any outside interference. Fans from both teams agreed to refrain from any kind of chanting or cheering during the match, and the players started the second half with a minute of silence.

The match itself ended in a 4-1 victory for Leipzig, with goals from Bakayoko, Banzuzi, and a brace from Baumgartner. Engelhardt found the net for the hosts.

See also: RIP. Manchester City fan dies before Champions League match against Villarreal

Related teams and leagues
Energie Cottbus Energie Cottbus Schedule Energie Cottbus News Energie Cottbus Transfers
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Schedule RB Leipzig News RB Leipzig Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
Related Team News
Timo Werner could end up in MLS Football news 23 oct 2025, 16:45 Timo Werner could end up in MLS
Related Tournament News
Said El Mala of 1.FC Koln celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 09:50 Bayern wants to sign Said El Mala from Köln. Kompany is impressed by the young winger
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores