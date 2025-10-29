RIP. Leipzig fan dies before start of German Cup match

Under such circumstances, it was difficult to play the match.

A major tragedy has struck the Leipzig football family.

Details: An announcement was posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of German club Leipzig reporting the death of a supporter before the start of the German Cup Round of 32.

At this stage, Leipzig were set to face Energie Cottbus from the German third division, but the match was overshadowed even before kick-off. According to Leipzig's press service, the incident occurred as fans were just entering the stadium—one supporter lost consciousness. Despite the medics' rapid response, they were unable to save the man, who passed away at the hospital.

It is reported that this tragic incident happened without any outside interference. Fans from both teams agreed to refrain from any kind of chanting or cheering during the match, and the players started the second half with a minute of silence.

The match itself ended in a 4-1 victory for Leipzig, with goals from Bakayoko, Banzuzi, and a brace from Baumgartner. Engelhardt found the net for the hosts.

Beim Zutritt zum Stadion kam es tragischerweise ohne Fremdeinwirkung zu einem medizinischen Notfall.



Wir haben soeben die traurige Information erhalten, dass der betroffene RB-Leipzig-Fan im Klinikum verstorben ist.

Aus diesem Grund und aus Respekt vor den Angehörigen… — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) October 28, 2025

