RIP. Manchester City fan dies before Champions League match against Villarreal

A tragedy for the entire Manchester family.

Yesterday's Champions League match between Villarreal and Manchester City was overshadowed by a tragic event.

Details: Today, Manchester City's official page on social network X published a statement to fans, announcing the death of one of the club's supporters who had traveled to Spain for the away Champions League fixture against Villarreal.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the club’s match against Villarreal last night. Everyone at the club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time. Once a City fan, always a City fan.” the statement read.

At this moment, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Champions League matchday three clash between Villarreal and Manchester City ended with a 2-0 victory for the Citizens, thanks to goals from Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

