Tragedy at junior cycling race in Spain: 17-year-old athlete dies

The international junior multi-day cycling event, Vuelta Ribera del Duero, was overshadowed by a heartbreaking tragedy. On Saturday, August 23, during the second stage of the race, 17-year-old cyclist Ivan Meléndez died. This was reported by ABC.

The incident occurred at the 66th kilometer of the route between Langa de Duero and Laguna Negra de Vinuesa (province of Soria). In the area near the municipality of Navaleno, a massive crash took place, involving more than twenty participants. Seventeen riders sustained injuries, three of whom were hospitalized in serious condition. One of them—a 17-year-old athlete—passed away at Santa Bárbara Hospital in Soria. The two other injured cyclists remain under medical supervision.

The stage was canceled due to a shortage of ambulances, and later the organizers decided to terminate the race altogether. The event was scheduled for three stages totaling 117 kilometers, but the tragedy brought it to a halt.