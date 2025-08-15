RIP. Spanish cycling legend Bernardo Ruiz Navarrete, a pioneer of the sport, has passed away at the age of 101

The legend lived a vibrant and eventful life.

Details: Today it was announced that the outstanding Spanish cyclist Bernardo Ruiz Navarrete has passed away at the age of 101.

Ruiz Navarrete was born on January 8, 1925, in Alicante, Spain, and was one of the pioneers who helped lay the foundations of cycling in the country.

The most significant achievements of Navarrete's professional career:

In 1948, he won the qualification at the Vuelta a España.

He became the first Spaniard to win two stages of the Tour de France in a single edition.

In 1952, Ruiz Navarrete finished third in the general classification of the Tour de France, becoming the first Spaniard ever to step onto the final podium of the race.

In 1955, he became the first Spaniard to win a stage at the Giro d'Italia.

After his retirement, Navarrete continued to develop cycling in Spain, truly earning his status as a legend of Spanish cycling.

La Real Federación Española de Ciclismo lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de Bernardo Ruiz a los 100 años de edad. Leyenda y pionero de nuestro deporte que inspiró a generaciones posteriores.



