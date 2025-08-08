RIP. Legendary Spanish journalist, considered the father of football insiders, has died

A long and vibrant career.

Details: Today, the world-renowned newspaper Marca reported the passing of famous Spanish journalist and insider Manuel Fernández.

Fernández was widely known by his pseudonym Manolete. Throughout his career, he worked for outlets such as Marca, Cadena Ser, and AS.

Fernández was the first to carve out a role as a football insider, pioneering the coverage of potential transfers, rumors, and transfer market news.

At the time of his death, Manuel Fernández was 68 years old.

Muere el periodista Manuel Esteban Fernández, 'Manolete'



Desde MARCA queremos dar todo nuestro apoyo, cariño y condolencias a sus familiares y amigos



Descansa en paz 🖤 https://t.co/An4ORML1Hb — MARCA (@marca) August 8, 2025

