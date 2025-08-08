RU RU ES ES FR FR
RIP. Legendary Spanish journalist, considered the father of football insiders, has died

A great loss for the Spanish sports community.
Football news Today, 05:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Muere Manuel Esteban https://x.com/hoy_aragon

A long and vibrant career.

Details: Today, the world-renowned newspaper Marca reported the passing of famous Spanish journalist and insider Manuel Fernández.

Fernández was widely known by his pseudonym Manolete. Throughout his career, he worked for outlets such as Marca, Cadena Ser, and AS.

Fernández was the first to carve out a role as a football insider, pioneering the coverage of potential transfers, rumors, and transfer market news.

At the time of his death, Manuel Fernández was 68 years old.

See also: The end of an era... Legendary Hulk Hogan has passed away

