An era has ended... Legendary Hulk Hogan has passed away

An era has ended... Legendary Hulk Hogan has passed away

Shocking news for wrestling fans
Other Sports News
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Legendary Hulk Hogan has died Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The great wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

Details: According to TMZ Sport, the heart of the global wrestling and showbiz legend stopped this morning.

Hogan's real name was Terry Gene Bollea, but the world will forever remember him as the legendary and one-of-a-kind Hulkster.

Hogan began his wrestling career in 1977, but achieved worldwide fame after signing with the World Wrestling Federation. He was renowned for his persona as a heroic American who overcame any obstacle on the road to success.

Hogan was also active in the film industry, with roles in movies such as "Rocky III," "No Holds Barred," "Suburban Commando," and "Mr. Nanny," as well as a number of television shows.

According to sources, the ambulance that arrived at Hogan's home could only confirm the wrestling legend's cardiac arrest.

Not long ago, Hulk underwent neck surgery, and according to his wife, he was making a rapid recovery. All the health issues reported in the media were attributed to his rehabilitation.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (World Wrestling Entertainment), but in 2015 he was removed following defamatory allegations of racist remarks. Hogan went to court, won the case, and was reinstated in the Hall of Fame in 2020.

