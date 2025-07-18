The first man to jump from space dies in tragic accident

In 2012, the world watched as Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner became the first person to jump from the edge of space and break the sound barrier. Sadly, his life has come to a tragic end.

Details: Baumgartner's life was cut short in a motorized paraglider accident in central Italy. According to Reuters, Baumgartner lost control of his powered paraglider and crashed near the swimming pool of a local hotel.

Quote: "He was a symbol of courage and a passion for flight. Our community is deeply shocked by his passing. On behalf of the administration and all residents, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," said Massimiliano Ciarpella, mayor of Porto Sant'Elpidio.

Reminder: Baumgartner gained global fame in 2012 when he became the first person to break the sound barrier (approximately 1,236 km/h) in free fall. He jumped from a height of 38,969.4 meters and reached a top speed of 1,357.6 km/h.