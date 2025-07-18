Europa Cup match postponed at the request of the Dutch Foreign Ministry. What's going on?

In the near future, Dutch side Utrecht was set to face Moldova's Sheriff in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. However, Dutch authorities have made a significant impact on the fixture.

Details: Sheriff usually hosts its opponents in Tiraspol, the capital of the self-proclaimed and unrecognized "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic," which the international community recognizes as part of Moldova.

However, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assigned a "red" danger level to this region and strongly advises its citizens against traveling there. Utrecht notified UEFA, and after consultations, the match was relocated from Tiraspol to the city of Nisporeni.

Reminder: The match between Sheriff and Utrecht is now scheduled for this coming Thursday, July 24.