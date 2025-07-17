Utrecht vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and betting tips – 18 July 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, July 18th, we’ll witness one of the preseason friendlies as Utrecht goes head-to-head with Charleroi. Kickoff is set for 16:00 Central European Time, and I’ve got a betting tip for this clash.

Utrecht vs Charleroi: match preview

Utrecht began their preseason preparations at the end of last month and played their first friendly on July 1st. Their opponent was FCSB, and the Dutch side lost 1-3. However, they bounced back with two straight wins: 2-0 over Cercle Brugge and 4-0 against Kaizer Chiefs. The team still has two more friendlies lined up. The Eredivisie season kicks off on August 10, but Utrecht is already ramping up preparations, as they’re set to enter UEFA Europa League qualification. Last season, the club finished fourth and will start their European campaign from the second qualifying round, facing the winner of Sheriff/Prishtina.

Charleroi also kicked off their preseason early, with the Belgian side preparing for UEFA Conference League qualifiers. So far, they’ve played three friendlies without a single defeat: a 2-2 draw with Renaissance Mons, plus victories over SK Beveren (4-1) and RFC Liège (2-1). The clash with Utrecht will be Charleroi’s final tune-up before the official campaign begins. Next week, on July 24, they face Hammarby in the qualifiers, and just three days later, the new Jupiler Pro League season gets underway.

Match facts and head-to-head

Utrecht have won their last two games, but before that went four matches without a victory.

Charleroi are unbeaten in their last nine outings.

Utrecht have scored at least once in their last four matches, while Charleroi have found the net in 13 straight.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Utrecht and Charleroi.

Prediction

Both teams are wrapping up their preseason preparations. For Charleroi, this is the final test before official competition. That means both sides should be in good form and match sharpness. Given that, my bet is on both Utrecht and Charleroi to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.56.