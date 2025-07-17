RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Southampton vs Valenciennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025

Southampton vs Valenciennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Southampton vs Valenciennes prediction Photo: https://x.com/SouthamptonFC/Author unknownn
Southampton Southampton
Club Friendlies 18 july 2025, 06:00
International
Valenciennes Valenciennes
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 18, 2025, a friendly match will see English side Southampton face off against French club Valenciennes. Let's take a look at a bet focused on both teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Southampton

Southampton endured a disastrous campaign in the Premier League last season. The team secured relegation well before the end of the championship, finishing bottom of the table. With just 12 points earned, 26 goals scored, and 86 conceded, it was a bitter disappointment for their supporters. Their most recent win dates back to February 1—an away victory over Ipswich. Since then, the Saints have played 15 games across all competitions without a single win.

Now the club is preparing for a new campaign in the Championship, aiming for a swift return to the elite of English football. Preseason preparations are already underway: in their first friendly, Southampton defeated Eastleigh 2-1. Three more warm-up fixtures await—against Valenciennes, Espanyol, and Brighton—before the Championship opener against Wrexham and a League Cup tie versus Northampton.

Valenciennes

Valenciennes were relegated from Ligue 2 after the 2023/24 season, finishing in last place, and spent the previous campaign in the Championnat National. However, an immediate return proved elusive—the team finished only ninth, well adrift of the leaders and never in contention for promotion.

In the new season, the club will surely aim to fight for a return to Ligue 2. Their preparations have already begun: in their first friendly, Valenciennes took on league rivals Quevilly-Rouen and secured a 1-0 win.

As for head-to-head encounters with Southampton, this will be the first meeting in history between the two sides.

Probable lineups

  • Southampton: McCarthy, Armstrong, Brereton, Bree, Kayi Sanda, Smallbone, Stewart, Stephens, Taylor, Fraser, Charles.
  • Valenciennes: Louchet, Khaff, Diomande, Niakate, Buades, Moursou, Boussier, Sissoko, Boutoutaou, Basse, Kouakou.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Southampton have failed to win 15 of their last 16 matches.
  • Valenciennes are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Southampton vs Valenciennes match prediction

This historic first head-to-head encounter sees Southampton as the clear favorite. Despite a tough Premier League season, the English side boasts a much stronger squad and top-level experience. The team has already kicked off preseason with a win and is steadily building momentum, so expect them to dictate the tempo. Valenciennes, coming from a lower division, could still put up a fight against the Saints. My pick for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Recommended Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 FK Sileks Odds: 1.66 Decic Tuzi Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
BFC Daugavpils 0 - 1 Vllaznia Today, 11:00 Europa Conference League
BFC Daugavpils
0
Vllaznia
1
29’
FC Santa Coloma - : - Borac Banja Luka Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Borac Banja Luka
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Racing FC Union Luxembourg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
12:00
Flora Tallinn - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Flora Tallinn
-
Valur
-
12:00
Rabotnicki - : - Torpedo Zhodino Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rabotnicki
-
Torpedo Zhodino
-
12:00
Hegelmann - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Hegelmann
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Tre Fiori Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Tre Fiori
-
12:00
HJK - : - NSI Runavik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
NSI Runavik
-
12:00
Ordabasy Shymkent - : - Torpedo Kutaisi Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ordabasy Shymkent
-
Torpedo Kutaisi
-
12:00
Aktobe - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:00 Europa League
Aktobe
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:07 Major scandal in the Premier League! Nottingham Forest accused of violating players' rights Lifestyle Today, 11:01 Yamal shares behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot about receiving the iconic number 10 jersey Football news Today, 10:45 Official: Noa Lang is a new Napoli player Football news Today, 10:29 Manchester City and Bayern interested in Donnarumma Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United base in luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre Football news Today, 09:52 Nearly two thousand football-related arrests made in England Football news Today, 09:51 Sounds like a joke. Barcelona sets a price tag on Ronald Araújo Lifestyle Today, 09:31 Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala become the faces of EA Sports FC 26 cover Football news Today, 09:22 Plan in place! Newcastle considering signing Yoane Wissa Football news Today, 09:16 Galatasaray drops out of the race for ter Stegen
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores