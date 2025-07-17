Southampton vs Valenciennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 18, 2025, a friendly match will see English side Southampton face off against French club Valenciennes. Let's take a look at a bet focused on both teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Southampton

Southampton endured a disastrous campaign in the Premier League last season. The team secured relegation well before the end of the championship, finishing bottom of the table. With just 12 points earned, 26 goals scored, and 86 conceded, it was a bitter disappointment for their supporters. Their most recent win dates back to February 1—an away victory over Ipswich. Since then, the Saints have played 15 games across all competitions without a single win.

Now the club is preparing for a new campaign in the Championship, aiming for a swift return to the elite of English football. Preseason preparations are already underway: in their first friendly, Southampton defeated Eastleigh 2-1. Three more warm-up fixtures await—against Valenciennes, Espanyol, and Brighton—before the Championship opener against Wrexham and a League Cup tie versus Northampton.

Valenciennes

Valenciennes were relegated from Ligue 2 after the 2023/24 season, finishing in last place, and spent the previous campaign in the Championnat National. However, an immediate return proved elusive—the team finished only ninth, well adrift of the leaders and never in contention for promotion.

In the new season, the club will surely aim to fight for a return to Ligue 2. Their preparations have already begun: in their first friendly, Valenciennes took on league rivals Quevilly-Rouen and secured a 1-0 win.

As for head-to-head encounters with Southampton, this will be the first meeting in history between the two sides.

Probable lineups

Southampton: McCarthy, Armstrong, Brereton, Bree, Kayi Sanda, Smallbone, Stewart, Stephens, Taylor, Fraser, Charles.

McCarthy, Armstrong, Brereton, Bree, Kayi Sanda, Smallbone, Stewart, Stephens, Taylor, Fraser, Charles. Valenciennes: Louchet, Khaff, Diomande, Niakate, Buades, Moursou, Boussier, Sissoko, Boutoutaou, Basse, Kouakou.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Southampton have failed to win 15 of their last 16 matches.

Valenciennes are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Southampton vs Valenciennes match prediction

This historic first head-to-head encounter sees Southampton as the clear favorite. Despite a tough Premier League season, the English side boasts a much stronger squad and top-level experience. The team has already kicked off preseason with a win and is steadily building momentum, so expect them to dictate the tempo. Valenciennes, coming from a lower division, could still put up a fight against the Saints. My pick for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.67.