Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Salzburg vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 July 2025

Salzburg vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 July 2025

Salzburg
18 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Derby
Review Prediction
On July 18, 2025, an international friendly will see Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg face off against England's Derby County. We suggest considering a bet on the winner of this match.

Salzburg

Salzburg barely had any downtime after the conclusion of the Austrian Bundesliga — the team immediately headed to the Club World Cup, where they played three matches: they edged out Mexican side Pachuca 2-1, drew with Al-Hilal, and lost to Real Madrid 0-3. Despite exiting at the group stage, the Austrians gained invaluable international experience.

Last season, Salzburg finished second in the Austrian league, conceding the title to Sturm Graz. Up next is the Champions League qualifiers, where they’ll face Norwegian outfit Brann. As part of their preparation for that clash, Salzburg already played a friendly against Qarabag, securing a 2-1 win, and now set their sights on Derby County from England.

Derby County

Derby County endured another unconvincing campaign in the Championship, narrowly avoiding relegation to League One. The team survived by just a single point — a worrying sign that club management surely won’t ignore. Now, Derby's task is not only to stabilize results but also to push for higher positions and, ideally, to mount a challenge for Premier League promotion.

The squad has already started preseason preparations and played their first friendly against Matlock Town, a club from the lower English divisions. That match ended in a 1-1 draw. Overall, Derby’s form is on the rise — just one defeat in their last seven matches gives hope for improvement.

However, the next test will be far tougher — Salzburg, a club with regular European competition and serious international pedigree. The Austrians look more cohesive and better prepared, so Derby will need to dig deep to produce a competitive performance.

Probable lineups

  • Salzburg: Schlager, Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Kitano, Bitstrup, Diambu, Alaibegovic, Vertessen, Onisiwo.
  • Derby County: Vickers, Langos, Clarke, Wilson, Elder, Adams, Thompson, Forsyth, Allen, Morris, Brown.

Interesting facts and H2H

  • Salzburg are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 5 of Salzburg’s last 6 games have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Derby are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Salzburg vs Derby County match prediction

In this fixture, Salzburg look like the more prepared and high-quality side. They’ve already played several serious matches, are in good shape, and have shown attacking football. Meanwhile, Derby County are just getting into gear for the new season and have yet to find their rhythm. Given Salzburg’s European experience and more settled squad, it’s logical to back the Austrians in this friendly. My tip for this match — a Red Bull Salzburg win at odds of 1.65.

