Saint-Étienne vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025

Luis Torres
Servette FC vs Saint-Etienne prediction Photo: https://x.com/ASSEofficiel/Author unknownn
18 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
On July 18, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Saint-Étienne and Servette. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Saint-Étienne

Saint-Étienne endured a disastrous previous season. The team crashed out of the French Cup early, bowing out in the Round of 64, and finished near the bottom of Ligue 1, resulting in relegation to Ligue 2. In the season's closing stages, the "Greens" fought desperately to survive, but managed just one win in their final four matches—against direct rivals Reims. The other three games ended in defeat, and that was not enough to save their top-flight status. The main objective for the upcoming season is clear: to return to Ligue 1 as quickly as possible.

Saint-Étienne have already kicked off preparations for the new campaign, playing two friendlies so far. They beat Swiss side Etoile Carouge 3-1 and French club Troyes 1-0. Next up is a more serious test—a friendly against Swiss outfit Servette.

Servette

Servette had a fantastic season in Switzerland, finishing second in the league, just 10 points behind champions Basel. The team achieved significant success and will now battle for a place in the Champions League. In the qualifiers, Servette will face Viktoria Plzeň—a very strong and experienced club. Nevertheless, Servette have already proven they can compete at a high level.

The club is actively preparing for the new season, having played four friendlies so far, winning three and losing just once. That sole defeat was their first in the last eight matches, highlighting Servette's stability and strong form.

Probable lineups

  • Saint-Étienne: Larsonneur, Old, Appiah, Bernauer, Boakye, Jaber, Cardona, Mahloufi, Miladinović, Owusu, Tardieu.
  • Servette: Frick, Manin, Baron, Bronn, Cognat, Mazikou, Morandi, Mraz, Severin, Stevanović, Vonmoos.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Saint-Étienne have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Servette are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 games.
  • The teams have only ever played one friendly against each other, back in 2011, which finished 1-1.

Prediction for Saint-Étienne vs Servette

The clash between Saint-Étienne and Servette promises to be entertaining and high-scoring. Both sides are in strong form: Servette are delivering consistent results and are rarely beaten, while Saint-Étienne have looked sharp and confident in recent friendlies. Given the playing styles and current form of both teams, it's reasonable to expect goals at both ends. My bet for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.62.

