Spain vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 18, 2025

Luis Torres
Photo: https://x.com/SEFutbolFem/
18 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Bern, Wankdorfstadion
Review H2H Tournament grid
On July 18, 2025, the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship, hosted by Switzerland, will feature a clash between Spain and Switzerland. Let's take a look at a bet focusing on team scoring in this encounter.

Spain

The Spanish national team enters Euro 2025 as one of the tournament's top favorites. Despite having never won the European Championship, Spain consistently ranks among the continent's elite. In the previous edition in 2022, the Spaniards were knocked out in the quarterfinals by eventual champions England.

Since then, the team has made significant strides: they won the 2024 Nations League, defeating France in the final, and reached the semifinals in the following campaign. At the 2024 Olympics, Spain narrowly missed out on a medal, falling to Germany in the bronze match. With a roster packed with top-tier talent, Spain is rightfully considered one of the favorites for the trophy.

Spain fully lived up to their billing by dominating their group. In the opening match, they crushed Portugal 5-0, then dispatched Belgium 6-2, and wrapped up with a confident 3-1 win over Italy.

Head-to-head history is also on Spain's side: out of six matches against Switzerland, they've won five, losing only once. Their last meeting was particularly telling—a resounding 7-1 victory for Spain.

Switzerland

Switzerland entered their home Euro in mixed form—winless in eight matches and relegated to League B in the Nations League. Nevertheless, the Swiss showed their fighting spirit in the opening game: they won the first half against Norway, though ultimately lost 1-2. In the next round, they secured a crucial victory over Iceland, and in the final group match against Finland, Switzerland leveled the score in the 90+2nd minute, clinching a playoff spot as runners-up.

The quarterfinal brings a daunting challenge—facing one of the tournament favorites, Spain. The odds are stacked against them, especially considering their poor head-to-head record: in the last three meetings, Switzerland has conceded 17 goals to Spain, scoring just 2. Still, on home soil, the Swiss have already shown their resilience—and now they'll be aiming for a miracle.

Probable lineups

  • Spain: Romero, Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona, Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas, Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez
  • Switzerland: Peng, Benoit, Calligaris, Stirli, Maritz, Riesen, Reuteler, Walti, Vallotto, Felmli, Schertenleib.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

  • Spain has won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • 7 of Spain's last 8 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Switzerland is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 games.
  • Spain has won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head encounters.
  • 5 of the last 6 meetings between these teams have seen over 4.5 goals.

Prediction for Spain vs Switzerland

This quarterfinal looks straightforward: Spain are clear favorites. They breezed through the group stage with maximum confidence and are playing top-class football. Switzerland, despite the boost from playing at home, are a step below in terms of quality—the difference is obvious. Still, expect the Swiss to put up a fight and battle to the end. We're in for an entertaining match with goals from both sides. My bet for this game is over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.55.

