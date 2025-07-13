RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions La Fiorita vs Vardar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

La Fiorita vs Vardar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
La Fiorita Montegiardino vs FK Vardar Skopje prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
La Fiorita Montegiardino
La Fiorita Montegiardino La Fiorita Montegiardino Schedule La Fiorita Montegiardino Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Serravalle, Stadio Olimpico San Marino
FK Vardar Skopje
FK Vardar Skopje FK Vardar Skopje Schedule FK Vardar Skopje Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 17, 2025, in the return leg of the first qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League, La Fiorita will host Macedonian side Vardar. In the first match, Vardar secured a confident 3-0 victory. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick for this clash.

La Fiorita

Last season, La Fiorita finished without any trophies in the San Marino championship, taking second place and ceding the title to Virtus. They also lost to Virtus in the national cup final, 0-1. Despite solid domestic results, the team consistently struggles in European competitions. This is not La Fiorita's first qualification campaign, but as usual, they tend to exit in the early rounds. Last season, the Sammarinese side edged past Belarusian club Isloch, but then lost to Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the next stage.

In the first leg against Macedonian Vardar, La Fiorita held their own in the first half — 0-0 — but conceded an early second-half goal and ultimately fell 0-3. Over the entire match, La Fiorita managed just three shots at goal, with only one on target. This clearly highlights how difficult it is for the San Marino club to compete at the European level.

Vardar

Macedonian club Vardar returned to European competition thanks to their national cup triumph, despite a less-than-stellar league season. In the first meeting, the team proved their superiority, earning a comfortable 3-0 win.

Vardar delivered a disciplined performance — confidently controlling the game, denying the opposition any real chances, and capitalizing on their own opportunities. Even though the second leg is away from home, Vardar are unlikely to stray from their game plan: they'll look to dictate the tempo and settle the tie in their favor.

If they advance, Vardar will face a more formidable opponent in the next round — Swiss side Lausanne.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • La Fiorita have won 9 of their last 10 home matches.
  • Vardar are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.
  • 4 of Vardar's last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • The first meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 win for Vardar.

Probable lineups

  • La Fiorita: Zavoli, Mazzotti, Drudi, Grandoni, Riccardi, Zaccaria, Ciccarelli, Lunadei, Musiani, Vivacqua, Felipe.
  • Vardar: Taleski, Yankulov, Matic, Mishkovski, Manevski, Todorovski, Olaosebikan, Bosancic, Zakaric, Omeragic, Spahiu.

La Fiorita vs Vardar match prediction

After a convincing win in the first leg, Vardar travel to San Marino with a comfortable advantage. La Fiorita are unlikely to pull off a shock — their defense is too vulnerable and their attack lacks bite. Even at home, their chances of scoring or winning are slim. Vardar will most likely exploit their opponent’s weaknesses and prove their class. My bet for this match is a Vardar win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
98’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
47’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
49’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
49’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores