La Fiorita vs Vardar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, in the return leg of the first qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League, La Fiorita will host Macedonian side Vardar. In the first match, Vardar secured a confident 3-0 victory. Let's take a closer look at the odds and pick for this clash.

La Fiorita

Last season, La Fiorita finished without any trophies in the San Marino championship, taking second place and ceding the title to Virtus. They also lost to Virtus in the national cup final, 0-1. Despite solid domestic results, the team consistently struggles in European competitions. This is not La Fiorita's first qualification campaign, but as usual, they tend to exit in the early rounds. Last season, the Sammarinese side edged past Belarusian club Isloch, but then lost to Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the next stage.

In the first leg against Macedonian Vardar, La Fiorita held their own in the first half — 0-0 — but conceded an early second-half goal and ultimately fell 0-3. Over the entire match, La Fiorita managed just three shots at goal, with only one on target. This clearly highlights how difficult it is for the San Marino club to compete at the European level.

Vardar

Macedonian club Vardar returned to European competition thanks to their national cup triumph, despite a less-than-stellar league season. In the first meeting, the team proved their superiority, earning a comfortable 3-0 win.

Vardar delivered a disciplined performance — confidently controlling the game, denying the opposition any real chances, and capitalizing on their own opportunities. Even though the second leg is away from home, Vardar are unlikely to stray from their game plan: they'll look to dictate the tempo and settle the tie in their favor.

If they advance, Vardar will face a more formidable opponent in the next round — Swiss side Lausanne.

Key facts and head-to-head

La Fiorita have won 9 of their last 10 home matches.

Vardar are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.

4 of Vardar's last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

The first meeting between the teams ended in a 3-0 win for Vardar.

Probable lineups

La Fiorita: Zavoli, Mazzotti, Drudi, Grandoni, Riccardi, Zaccaria, Ciccarelli, Lunadei, Musiani, Vivacqua, Felipe.

Vardar: Taleski, Yankulov, Matic, Mishkovski, Manevski, Todorovski, Olaosebikan, Bosancic, Zakaric, Omeragic, Spahiu.

La Fiorita vs Vardar match prediction

After a convincing win in the first leg, Vardar travel to San Marino with a comfortable advantage. La Fiorita are unlikely to pull off a shock — their defense is too vulnerable and their attack lacks bite. Even at home, their chances of scoring or winning are slim. Vardar will most likely exploit their opponent’s weaknesses and prove their class. My bet for this match is a Vardar win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.67.