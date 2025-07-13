RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Neman vs Urartu prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Neman vs Urartu prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Neman Grodno vs Urartu FC prediction Photo: https://www.fcurartu.am/Author unknownn
Neman Grodno
Neman Grodno Neman Grodno Schedule Neman Grodno Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Gyor, Alcufer Stadium
Urartu FC
Urartu FC Urartu FC Schedule Urartu FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the first qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will take place, with Neman facing off against Urartu. Let's take a look at a bet focused on both teams' scoring abilities in this encounter.

Neman

Neman Grodno is confirming its status as one of Belarus's strongest clubs for the second season in a row. The team once again finished as league runners-up and clinched the national cup for the second consecutive time, defeating Torpedo-BelAZ with a commanding 3-0 scoreline in the final.

This season, after 15 rounds of the domestic championship, Neman sits fifth in the table. However, the team is showing stable form and is currently unbeaten in six matches, keeping a clean sheet in three of those games.

Success on the domestic front allows Neman to regularly represent Belarus in European competitions. In the 2023/24 season, the club reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League, where they fell to Slovenia's Celje. The year before, the team was knocked out in the second stage, losing to CFR Cluj.

This qualifying campaign, Neman started with a confident away performance against Armenian side Urartu. The team played a well-balanced match and managed to secure a 2-1 victory in an evenly contested game. Now, holding a narrow advantage and playing at home, the Belarusians can focus on controlling the match and exploiting counterattacks to preserve their lead and calmly advance to the next round.

Urartu

Urartu approaches the second leg of Conference League qualification in a tough spot. In the first match, the Armenian side lost to Neman on home turf—two quick goals conceded at the start of the second half set the tone for the result. Despite their efforts to turn the game around, the hosts couldn't convert their chances, and were reduced to ten men late on after a red card. This defeat was their second in a row, including last season’s disappointing finish in the Armenian championship. Now Urartu faces a challenging away fixture and a mission to rescue the tie.

Last season, Urartu finished third in the Armenian Premier League, falling short of the title and ending behind Pyunik and Ararat-Armenia. In the Armenian Cup, the team also failed to make a deep run, bowing out at the quarterfinal stage to Ararat-Armenia.

The club is a regular participant in European competition, with experience in both Champions League and Conference League qualifiers. Last season, Urartu passed the first qualifying round of the Conference League by defeating Estonia’s Kalev, but then lost to Czech side Banik in the next stage. Now the Armenian squad faces a tough challenge in Grodno, where they need to try to turn the tie around and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Neman have won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Neman have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Urartu have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • 4 of Urartu’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 4 of Urartu’s last 5 games.
  • The first meeting between these teams ended with a 2-1 victory for Neman.

Probable lineups

  • Neman: Belov, Shamurzaev, Parkhomenko, Sadovnichiy, Kushinsky, Yakimov, Kozlov, Suchkov, Savitsky, Evdokimov, Zubovich.
  • Urartu: Melikhov, Margaryan, Tsymbalyuk, Simonyan, Piloyan, Agasaryan, Bruno Michel, Polyarus, Palienko, Polyakov, Yakovlev.

Prediction for Neman vs Urartu

A tight and intense battle is expected, as Urartu needs to fight back after their home defeat. The Armenian side will push forward from the first minute to reignite the intrigue, while Neman, holding the advantage, will play more cautiously and look to strike on the counter. With this setup, the match promises to be open and high-scoring—it’s logical to expect both sides to find the net and show plenty of attacking intent. My bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
99’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
48’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
50’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
50’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores