Neman vs Urartu prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the first qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will take place, with Neman facing off against Urartu. Let's take a look at a bet focused on both teams' scoring abilities in this encounter.

Neman

Neman Grodno is confirming its status as one of Belarus's strongest clubs for the second season in a row. The team once again finished as league runners-up and clinched the national cup for the second consecutive time, defeating Torpedo-BelAZ with a commanding 3-0 scoreline in the final.

This season, after 15 rounds of the domestic championship, Neman sits fifth in the table. However, the team is showing stable form and is currently unbeaten in six matches, keeping a clean sheet in three of those games.

Success on the domestic front allows Neman to regularly represent Belarus in European competitions. In the 2023/24 season, the club reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League, where they fell to Slovenia's Celje. The year before, the team was knocked out in the second stage, losing to CFR Cluj.

This qualifying campaign, Neman started with a confident away performance against Armenian side Urartu. The team played a well-balanced match and managed to secure a 2-1 victory in an evenly contested game. Now, holding a narrow advantage and playing at home, the Belarusians can focus on controlling the match and exploiting counterattacks to preserve their lead and calmly advance to the next round.

Urartu

Urartu approaches the second leg of Conference League qualification in a tough spot. In the first match, the Armenian side lost to Neman on home turf—two quick goals conceded at the start of the second half set the tone for the result. Despite their efforts to turn the game around, the hosts couldn't convert their chances, and were reduced to ten men late on after a red card. This defeat was their second in a row, including last season’s disappointing finish in the Armenian championship. Now Urartu faces a challenging away fixture and a mission to rescue the tie.

Last season, Urartu finished third in the Armenian Premier League, falling short of the title and ending behind Pyunik and Ararat-Armenia. In the Armenian Cup, the team also failed to make a deep run, bowing out at the quarterfinal stage to Ararat-Armenia.

The club is a regular participant in European competition, with experience in both Champions League and Conference League qualifiers. Last season, Urartu passed the first qualifying round of the Conference League by defeating Estonia’s Kalev, but then lost to Czech side Banik in the next stage. Now the Armenian squad faces a tough challenge in Grodno, where they need to try to turn the tie around and keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Key facts and head-to-head

Neman have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Neman have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Urartu have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.

4 of Urartu’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 4 of Urartu’s last 5 games.

The first meeting between these teams ended with a 2-1 victory for Neman.

Probable lineups

Neman: Belov, Shamurzaev, Parkhomenko, Sadovnichiy, Kushinsky, Yakimov, Kozlov, Suchkov, Savitsky, Evdokimov, Zubovich.

Belov, Shamurzaev, Parkhomenko, Sadovnichiy, Kushinsky, Yakimov, Kozlov, Suchkov, Savitsky, Evdokimov, Zubovich. Urartu: Melikhov, Margaryan, Tsymbalyuk, Simonyan, Piloyan, Agasaryan, Bruno Michel, Polyarus, Palienko, Polyakov, Yakovlev.

Prediction for Neman vs Urartu

A tight and intense battle is expected, as Urartu needs to fight back after their home defeat. The Armenian side will push forward from the first minute to reignite the intrigue, while Neman, holding the advantage, will play more cautiously and look to strike on the counter. With this setup, the match promises to be open and high-scoring—it’s logical to expect both sides to find the net and show plenty of attacking intent. My bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.8.