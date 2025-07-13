RU RU ES ES FR FR
Breidablik vs Egnatia, Champions League, second leg: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 15, 2025

Breidablik vs Egnatia, Champions League, second leg: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 15, 2025

Breidablik
Today, 15:00
LIVE - 47 : 08
4 : 0
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Egnatia
Egnatia Egnatia Schedule Egnatia News Egnatia Transfers
Agust Thorsteinsson
16’ 27’
Viktor Einarsson
23’ 38’
The second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round will be played on Tuesday in Iceland, in the city of Kopavogur, where Breidablik host Egnatia. Here’s a quick preview and a betting tip for this clash.

Match preview

After the first leg, where Breidablik narrowly lost to Egnatia (0-1), the Icelandic side’s chances of advancing have diminished somewhat.

The Icelandic champions showed very little on the pitch, managing only three shots against the Albanians in 90 minutes and posing a real threat to the opposition’s goal just once. To turn things around, Arnason’s men will need to seriously rethink their attacking approach and not just rely on set pieces.

Egnatia produced a confident display at home: they attacked more, controlled possession, and looked solid at the back. For a team just coming off their pre-season, the Albanians showed top form and gave it their all.

On the downside from the last match: defender Anio Pozi picked up an injury, and midfielder Regi Lushkja was sent off. The latter is definitely out, while Pozi’s involvement remains uncertain.

Probable line-ups

Breidablik: A. A. Einarsson – Valgeirsson, Margeirsson, Orrason, Yeoman – Jonsson, V. K. Einarsson, Steindorsson – Thorsteinsson, Omarsson, Thomsen

Egnatia: Daisinani – Sota, Gjemaili, Pozi, Fangaj – Aleksi, Medeiros, Gruda – Ujka, Bakayoko, Selmani

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The previous meeting ended with a 1-0 win for Egnatia

  • Breidablik have more experience in international fixtures

  • Both teams to score landed in five of Breidablik’s last eight games

  • Egnatia have kept four consecutive clean sheets

Prediction

Considering the result of the first leg and Egnatia’s defensive discipline, I expect few goals in this match. My prediction — Under 2.5 goals at 1.97.

