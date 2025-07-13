Milsami vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 July 2025

Prediction on game FC Milsami Orhei wont lose Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 15, in the second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round, KuPS will travel to face Milsami. The Finnish side claimed a 1-0 victory in the first encounter. Here’s my take on how this match might unfold.

Key facts and head-to-head history

KuPS have never advanced to the second qualifying round of either the Champions League or the European Cup in their history.

Milsami are featuring in the Champions League for only the second time ever.

KuPS are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.

The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Olimpija vs Kairat pairing.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams. KuPS have two wins, with the other match ending in a draw.

Match preview

Milsami pulled off a sensational triumph in last season’s Moldovan championship. Sheriff have dominated the league for years, but in the last two editions, their hegemony was broken by Petrocub and Milsami. Notably, Milsami’s squad is largely made up of foreign players, many of whom hail from Africa.

At the start of the new season, Milsami have already played three matches, collecting six points. They thrashed Zimbru and Politehnica UTM 3-0 in back-to-back games, before falling to Sheriff (1-2). As a result, their defeat to KuPS in the first leg marked their second consecutive loss.

KuPS also produced a surprise by winning the Finnish championship in the 2024 season. The Yellow-Blacks have now been crowned Finnish champions just five times in their long history, and only twice in this century. Their previous title came back in 2019.

In the home leg against Milsami, KuPS completely dominated and arguably should have won by a larger margin. In the current Finnish league campaign, KuPS sit second after 16 rounds. They trail leaders Inter Turku by just three points, though KuPS have played one game more.

Probable lineups

Milsami: Timbur, Chele, Ndon, Yoda, Ginsari, Zhardan, Lisu, Nwaeze, Olatunde, Takyi, Khali

Timbur, Chele, Ndon, Yoda, Ginsari, Zhardan, Lisu, Nwaeze, Olatunde, Takyi, Khali KuPS: Hakala, Arma, Lotjonen, Miettinen, Hamalainen, Arifi, Salo, Voutilainen, Luee-Lutumba, Heinonen, Sadiku

Milsami vs KuPS match prediction

KuPS looked the better side in the first leg, but facing Milsami away in such a distant country will be a real challenge. My prediction: Milsami will avoid defeat in this match.