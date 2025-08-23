Reunion with Benzema. Casemiro could join Al-Ittihad

33-year-old Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro could soon find himself in Saudi Arabia.

Details: According to the Al-Ittihad fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Itti Mania, the Saudi club has started exploring the possibility of signing the Manchester United midfielder. The 33-year-old has long been on the club's radar, but this time the interest appears to be very serious. If the move happens, Casemiro would reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

During the 2024/25 season, Casemiro made 42 appearances (2,800 minutes) for Manchester United, scoring five goals and providing three assists, cementing his role as one of the Red Devils' on-field leaders. According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian's market value is estimated at €10 million, but his contract with the club is set to expire next year.



