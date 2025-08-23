Al-Ittihad set to pay €75 million for Porto’s 18-year-old midfielder! The Saudi club targets Rodrigo Mora

Porto’s 18-year-old prodigy Rodrigo Mora could be heading to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad ready to splash €75 million for his signature.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign the attacking midfielder, with the player himself already agreeing to the transfer. Now, it’s up to the clubs to strike a deal. The Saudi giants are prepared to offer Porto €75 million, to be paid in installments, but they have no intention of triggering the player’s release clause.



Worth noting: Marseille vs Paris FC prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Last season, Rodrigo Mora featured in 40 matches for Porto (2,390 minutes on the pitch), notching up twelve goals and providing four assists. Many see him as the next João Félix, who also left his boyhood club for a massive fee at a young age. Transfermarkt currently values Mora at €40 million. The midfielder’s contract with Porto runs until June 2030.



See also: CF Montréal Poised to Land Iván Jaime on Loan with Conditional Purchase Clause | Dailysports