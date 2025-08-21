Prediction on game W1(- 1) Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 23, 2025, as part of the second round of the French Ligue 1, Marseille will face off against Paris FC. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the potential winner of this showdown.

Marseille

Marseille delivered an impressive performance last season, finishing second behind only PSG while confidently outpacing all other rivals. This strong result secured them a direct spot in the Champions League—a significant achievement for the club. During the transfer window, Marseille strengthened their squad, with the headline signing being the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, underlining the club’s serious ambitions.

Their preseason preparations were solid: in six friendlies, Marseille claimed three victories and drew the other three. Notably, they triumphed over Girona and Aston Villa. However, their Ligue 1 opener ended in disappointment. In the first round against Rennes, Marseille fell short despite playing with a man advantage from the 31st minute and holding a dominant position. According to XG stats, Marseille should have scored at least two goals, but it was Rennes who found the net.

Now, in front of their home crowd against a Ligue 1 newcomer whom they've never faced in their history, Marseille will look to bounce back. The team is well-prepared for the season and must prove that the opening defeat was nothing more than a fluke.

Paris FC

Paris FC had a phenomenal campaign in Ligue 2 last season and rightfully earned promotion, finishing second. The team fell just two points short of Lorient, the champions, but displayed mature and high-quality football throughout the year. This marks a historic milestone and a huge step forward for the club.

Preseason went smoothly for Paris FC: in six friendlies, they registered three wins, two draws, and just one defeat. However, their Ligue 1 debut was less fortunate—the team lost away to Angers, conceding an early goal. Despite playing with a man advantage from the middle of the second half and having chances to equalize, the more experienced hosts held firm for the win.

It’s also worth noting that this was Paris FC’s first away defeat in a long time, as their previous unbeaten run had stretched across their Ligue 2 campaign.

Probable line-ups

Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Egan-Riley, Garcia, Kondogbia, Højbjerg, Greenwood, Gomez, Aubameyang, Gouiri.

Paris FC: N'Kambadio, De Smet, Mbow, Sangui, Kolodziejczak, Simon, Lopez, Marchetti, Kebbal, Krasso, Geubbels.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Marseille are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches.

Five of Marseille’s last six matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in three of Marseille’s last four games.

Paris FC are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 matches.

Both teams scored in four of Paris FC’s last five matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Marseille vs Paris FC match prediction

Marseille enter this clash as clear favorites. It will be the first ever encounter between these sides, and the Ligue 1 newcomers face a real trial by fire. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening fixtures, but for Marseille, it looked more like a stroke of bad luck—they dominated and played with a man advantage, yet still lost to Rennes. Now, back at home, Marseille will be eager to redeem themselves and prove that loss was just a blip. My pick for this match: Marseille to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.61.