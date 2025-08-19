CF Montréal Poised to Land Iván Jaime on Loan with Conditional Purchase Clause

According to O JOGO, Spanish forward Iván Jaime could soon join CF Montréal on loan from FC Porto until June 2026. The 24-year-old is reportedly not part of Francesco Farioli’s plans, and negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage for a deal that may turn into a permanent move depending on performance triggers.

The loan fee would be set at €250,000, with Montréal obligated to buy the player for €5 million if he were to feature in 60 percent of matches while playing at least 45 minutes. Should that target be met between February and May 2026, the fee would rise to €5.5 million, securing 80 percent of his rights for the Canadian club.

Further incentives might apply: €50,000 for every 10 appearances of at least 45 minutes, up to 30 games, plus €50,000 for every five goals or assists, capped at €100,000. The structure is designed to reward the player’s impact in MLS while protecting Porto’s interests.

Reports suggest Montréal beat out competition from Los Angeles FC and Turkey’s Trabzonspor, while Jaime had already turned down Ligue 1 side Brest. If finalized, the move would provide a significant boost to Montréal’s attacking options.

Iván Jaime joined Porto in 2023, tallying 34 appearances before spending the latter half of last season on loan at Valencia. A move to North America could now provide the 24-year-old with a fresh stage in a league gaining both stature and competitiveness.