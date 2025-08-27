Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold

Spanish adventure not working out?

Real Madrid has secured the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he's already featured in several matches for the Spanish giants. However, it seems things aren't unfolding as expected.

Details: We recently reported that the coaching staff of the Royal club is giving preference to Dani Carvajal, who is making his way back into the starting lineup. Now, according to indykaila News, Manchester City is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to make a move for Arnold.

Real Madrid is looking to cash in on the defender for €55 million. If Trent does lose his spot in the squad, the Citizens could make their move as early as January.

At the start of this season, Real Madrid secured two wins from two. First, they edged past Osasuna 1-0, then cruised to a 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo. Up next, Los Blancos will take on Mallorca this Saturday, August 30, at 21:30 CET.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that 24-year-old Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo has made a final decision regarding his future.