RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold

Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold

Spanish adventure not working out?
Football news Today, 11:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold Getty Images

Real Madrid has secured the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he's already featured in several matches for the Spanish giants. However, it seems things aren't unfolding as expected.

Details: We recently reported that the coaching staff of the Royal club is giving preference to Dani Carvajal, who is making his way back into the starting lineup. Now, according to indykaila News, Manchester City is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to make a move for Arnold.

Real Madrid is looking to cash in on the defender for €55 million. If Trent does lose his spot in the squad, the Citizens could make their move as early as January.

At the start of this season, Real Madrid secured two wins from two. First, they edged past Osasuna 1-0, then cruised to a 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo. Up next, Los Blancos will take on Mallorca this Saturday, August 30, at 21:30 CET.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that 24-year-old Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo has made a final decision regarding his future.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
There is no reason to expect Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's starting lineup. What's behind this decision? Football news Yesterday, 16:43 There is no reason to expect Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's starting lineup. What's behind this decision?
Man City could help unlock Liverpool's Guehi signing! How is this possible? Football news Yesterday, 09:44 Man City could help unlock Liverpool's Guehi signing! How is this possible?
Rodrigo in the Real Madrid line-up Football news Yesterday, 05:12 Decided! Rodrygo makes final decision about his career
Manuel Akanji in the Manchester City lineup Football news Yesterday, 02:24 Crystal Palace raises the stakes: official bid submitted for Manuel Akanji
Lucas Vazquez says goodbye to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 01:48 Here we go! Lucas Vázquez joins Bayer Leverkusen
Dani Ceballos in the Real Madrid line-up Football news 25 aug 2025, 11:27 Real Madrid says goodbye to their player — Dani Ceballos set to join French side Marseille
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores